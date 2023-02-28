Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police seek to identify vehicle wanted in connection to fatal shooting

Nissan Maxima wanted in connection to fatal shooting in northwest Atlanta
Nissan Maxima wanted in connection to fatal shooting in northwest Atlanta(Atlanta Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials have asked for the public’s help in locating and identifying a vehicle wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on Sunday.

According to officials, a silver-colored Nissan Maxima with Mississippi plate JCB3376 is wanted in connection to the shooting that left a male dead outside the Atlantic Loring Heights apartment complex on Deering Road.

The male was transported to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators say the vehicle was involved in the shooting.

“The occupants of this vehicle should be considered armed and dangerous,” according to Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit officials.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flat Creek Floyd
Alligator ‘Flat Creek Floyd’ is back; Georgia officials warn don’t get too close
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Walton County native reported missing in Louisiana
Police sirens flashing generic photo
Police identify 42-year-old woman shot and killed in southeast Atlanta
Robert Devlin
Alabama man charged in connection with ‘bomb threat’ in Cobb County
Georgia Bishop James H. Morton Sr.
Celebration of life scheduled for Georgia Bishop James H. Morton Sr.

Latest News

File graphic of an ambulance.
Juvenile injured after incident in Decatur
State legislators meet at the State Capitol.
New Buckhead city bills could ‘doom’ Atlanta public training facility project
Water customers call on DeKalb County to cancel debt
The state has given Cobb County until mid-March to make changes to its instruction plan for...
State demands Cobb Co. schools make improvements to special needs instruction