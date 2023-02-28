Police seek to identify vehicle wanted in connection to fatal shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials have asked for the public’s help in locating and identifying a vehicle wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on Sunday.

According to officials, a silver-colored Nissan Maxima with Mississippi plate JCB3376 is wanted in connection to the shooting that left a male dead outside the Atlantic Loring Heights apartment complex on Deering Road.

The male was transported to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators say the vehicle was involved in the shooting.

“The occupants of this vehicle should be considered armed and dangerous,” according to Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit officials.

