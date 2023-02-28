Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Roofing contractor disappears with customer’s insurance $4K check

After Atlanta News First calls, roofer promises to repay in $500 installments
After Atlanta News First calls, the roofer promises to repay in $500 installments.
After Atlanta News First calls, the roofer promises to repay in $500 installments.(WANF)
By Harry Samler
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A roofing contractor is vowing to return the $4,000 insurance claim check he took from one of his customers in 2022.

The unnamed roofer said he intended to do the work but claims a shoulder injury, broken down cars, and other things happened that prevented him from doing the work.

“I broke my phone and ended up getting cut off on the highway and messing up the front end of my truck,” the roofer said. “It was right around [Dec.] 27th before I even got my phone back up and working. And on the sixth (of January), my father passed away.”

Betty Collins is the customer who hired the roofer twice before. She said he did excellent work when he worked for another roofing company. When a springtime storm damaged her roof in 2022, she called the roofer again and learned he was working for himself. 

The roofer wrote a contract for a new roof, and Collins agreed to sign over a $4,000 insurance claim check. She agreed to pay an additional $2,900 when he completed the work.

Collins said the last time she spoke with the roofer was August 2022. She told Better Call Harry she wants her money back “so I can put a roof on my house.”

The roofer claimed he started a new job and nearly a year later, wants to return the money.  He promised to repay the money in $500 installments beginning March 3.

Atlanta News First Investigates and Better Call Harry are not naming the roofer or his business because five other contractors share the same name.

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First’s Consumer Investigator Better Call Harry to look into, fill out this submission form.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flat Creek Floyd
Alligator ‘Flat Creek Floyd’ is back; Georgia officials warn don’t get too close
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms arrives to speak during a drive-in rally for Democratic...
Former Atlanta Mayor leaving White House job
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Walton County native reported missing in Louisiana
Diamonte Oiy’Shawn Haithcoats
Mother speaks out after pregnant daughter was murdered in DeKalb County
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was attacked in restaurant

Latest News

Covington hit-and-run suspect reportedly dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Gang members indicted on 61 counts in Troup County
Kaiser Ulrick Suggs
Murder suspect at large after mistaken release in Clayton County
Police surround the Catholic Student Center.
Fatal shooting investigation underway near Atlanta Catholic Student Center