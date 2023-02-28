Scrum·did·dly·ump·tious opens in Lawrenceville

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marisa King, LaShonia Turner, and Executive Chef Aasiya Muslim have partnered to create Scrum-did-dly-ump-tious, a breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant in Downtown Lawrenceville.

Their restaurant is the first Black women-owned restaurant in Historic Downtown Lawrenceville.

Hours of operation will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

It is located at 169 S. Perry St. and has seating for 72 guests inside and an outdoor back patio that will accommodate 24 people.

“From great vibes, music, and atmosphere to top-notch service, Scrum-did-dly-ump-tious is highly addictive and will leave you wanting more. Scrum-did-dly-ump-tious entices your every sense. From the moment you arrive, the tantalizing aroma of culinary genius will captivate you. With a fresh spin on southern and northern cuisines, the thoughtfully crafted menu offers foodies numerous options to soothe, satiate, and satisfy their palates,” a news release stated.

