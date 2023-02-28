Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

State Senate passes bill banning clerks from pocketing passport fees

Atlanta News First Investigates exposed a controversial law allowing superior court clerks to keep thousands of dollars in fees.
The legislation comes after an Atlanta News First Investigates’ report that exposed a controversial law that allows superior court clerks to keep thousands of d
By Rachel Polansky and Tim Darnell
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Senate approved a bill Tuesday that would ban superior court clerks from personally pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars in passport processing fees.

The bill passed by a vote of 34-19 and now heads across the aisle to the state House.

The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick (R-Marietta), was approved last week by the Senate’s government oversight committee. It will also require clerks to disclose the total amount of processing fees they receive on a quarterly basis.

In Georgia, superior court clerks are allowed to personally keep a portion of passport...
In Georgia, superior court clerks are allowed to personally keep a portion of passport processing fees.(WANF)

The legislation comes after several Atlanta News First Investigates reports exposing a controversial law that allows superior court clerks to keep thousands of dollars in passport processing fees.

RELATED: Superior court clerks legally pocketing thousands in passport processing fees

Persons applying for passports in Georgia pay two fees: an application of $130 that goes to the federal government, and a processing fee of $35, which goes directly to the court clerk to do with it what they want.

In Cobb and Fulton counties, the clerks have been keeping 100% of every $35 fee. Cobb Superior Court clerk Connie Taylor raked in more than $220,000 last year, while Fulton County clerk Cathelene “Tina” Robinson, pocketed $360,000.

“The media story that you all did has really raised awareness of this and has now generated enough attention that there’s legislation that I think has a good chance to pass,” Kirkpatrick, whose 32nd district includes portions of Cobb and Cherokee counties, said.

RELATED: Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change

“They cannot take the money home when they’re using county resources on top of their salary,” she said. “The money needs to go to the county and/or the clerks’ office because they are a county office.”

Any additional passport fees collected beyond $7,500 would be split, with 50% going to the county general fund and 50% going to the clerks’ office solely for maintaining and operating that office.

“Just because something is legal doesn’t make it right,” Kirkpatrick said.

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First Investigates to dig into, fill out this submission form.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flat Creek Floyd
Alligator ‘Flat Creek Floyd’ is back; Georgia officials warn don’t get too close
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms arrives to speak during a drive-in rally for Democratic...
Former Atlanta Mayor leaving White House job
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Walton County native reported missing in Louisiana
Diamonte Oiy’Shawn Haithcoats
Mother speaks out after pregnant daughter was murdered in DeKalb County
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

Wine And Tapas Bar At Stonecrest
Decatur native and R&B singer Jacquees discuss new restaurant, album
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was attacked in restaurant
Decatur native and R&B singer Jacquees discuss new restaurant, album
Ebony-opoly
EBONY-OPOLY: Historical journey through the Reconstruction Era