67-year-old Tift County man reported missing

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Tift County have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 67-year-old man.

According to Tift County Sheriff’s Office officials, Bobby Spires was last seen wearing dark blue pants and a white or gray colored shirt on Monday evening around the area of 18 Oak Hill Circle in Tifton.

Investigators believe he may be driving a 1999 Chevrolet 4x4 single-cab pickup truck with GA Tag: PGI3817.

According to officials, the truck Spires may be driving has a silver toolbox with a “Liquid Death” sticker facing the back of the truck. The truck also has a crack on the passenger side windshield and a tan bobblehead dog on the passenger side dashboard.

If you have seen Spires or know of his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Luke Jordan at the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at 229-388-6021.

