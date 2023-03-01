Atlanta residents seek changes to proposed plan to build nearby storage facility

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents are asking the Atlanta Botanical Garden to make changes to a project that would build a storage facility right on their street.

The site is right near Piedmont Park, the Beltline at the start of Virginia Highlands Neighborhood.

The Atlanta Botanical Garden is working on a deal to have the public storage facility on Piedmont Avenue next to the Garden removed and rebuilt along Monroe Dr. and Cooledge Ave.

Residents on Cooledge Ave who spoke to Atlanta News First said they support the Atlanta Botanical Garden expanding, but what they don’t want is a building that could take away from the historic community.

“It’s old, it’s got amazing character to it,” said Marc Huppert.

He and his wife have lived in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood on Cooledge Avenue for the last few decades.

He says he’s not against proposed plans for a Public Storage facility built at the end of his street, but he is concerned about the design.

“There are going to be businesses that come, there will be businesses that go and we’re comfortable with that, but we want the businesses to have respect for our neighborhood, have respect for the people that live in them,” said Huppert.

He says he along with other residents on Cooledge Ave are asking the Atlanta Botanical Garden have the Public Storage blend in with the neighborhood.

“What we’re asking them to do and what we hope they do is use a brick facade on the building,” said Huppert.

He adds they would also like things like landscaping and retail space on the first level of the building.

Residents say they also don’t want to have a Public Storage exit or entrance on their street leading to more traffic and congestion.

In an email to Atlanta News First, the Atlanta Botanical Garden says there is no timeline for demolition work to begin and they are still waiting on approval from the city.

In that email a spokesperson for the Atlanta Botanical Garden said:

“We have had very productive conversations with the neighborhood residents for addressing their concerns with a site design that reflects the local architecture, minimizes traffic impact and includes space for retail on the ground floor.”

Atlanta News First requested the latest renderings and proposed plans for the Public Storage from the Atlanta Botanical Garden.

We have not received a response for that request.

