Bachelorette, Dancing with the Stars Kaitlyn Bristowe talks new wine brand

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Spade & Sparrows Wine Ltd. was co-founded by Kaitlyn Bristowe, a former contestant and host of the Bachelorette, Dancing with the Stars champion, influencer and host of the award-winning wine-centric podcast - “Off the Vine.”

Spade & Sparrows speaks to female millennial wine lovers and declares that wine should never be snobby or exclusive, it’s simply meant to be enjoyed, whatever the occasion.

“Within the first weeks of launch, Spade & Sparrows became the best and fastest selling brand in our 2021 summer seasonal program” – Liquor Control Board of Ontario (the largest buyer of premium wine in the world).

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.