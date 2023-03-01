Black History Month
Black gender non-conforming youths more likely to attempt suicide, survey says

Research also found Black trans and non-binary people report higher rates of anxiety and depression.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new survey by the Trevor Project reveals startling statistics about Black trans and non-binary people.

A quarter of young Black trans and non-binary people have attempted suicide in the last year. That’s more than double the rate of Black cisgender LGBTQ+ youths.

Research also found Black trans and non-binary people report higher rates of anxiety and depression.

The suicide and crisis hotline is always available at 988.

