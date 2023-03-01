Black History Month
Children at Atlanta’s Egleston Hospital visit virtual aquarium

Patients at the Children’s Egleston Hospital in Atlanta had the opportunity to virtually meet animals at the Georgia Aquarium on Tuesday.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Patients at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston Hospital had the opportunity to virtually meet animals at the Georgia Aquarium on Tuesday, and officials say it was quite the event.

Kids got to meet penguins over Zoom. Kids also received their own stuffed animals and met animal caretakers.

The goal of the partnership with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation is aimed towards making sure kids in hospitals nationwide can still have fun and engaging experiences like this.

