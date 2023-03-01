Children at Atlanta’s Egleston Hospital visit virtual aquarium

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Patients at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston Hospital had the opportunity to virtually meet animals at the Georgia Aquarium on Tuesday, and officials say it was quite the event.

Kids got to meet penguins over Zoom. Kids also received their own stuffed animals and met animal caretakers.

The goal of the partnership with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation is aimed towards making sure kids in hospitals nationwide can still have fun and engaging experiences like this.

