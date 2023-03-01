Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Cobb County Fire mourning the loss of one of their own

Firefighter Julian Daniels passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Firefighter Julian Daniels passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 28.(Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The department says Firefighter Julian Daniels passed away on Tuesday at the age of 43.

At this moment, details on his passing are limited, but Cobb County Fire says it will provide updates soon.

It is with deepest sympathy we inform you of the death of Firefighter Julian Daniels. Please keep him and his family in...

Posted by Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services on Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Daniels served the citizens of Cobb County for 18 years, having joined the department in February 2005.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was attacked in restaurant
13-year-old shoots self in Bartow County
Father killed waiting at bus stop
Family of man killed and robbed at bus stop in DeKalb County seeking answers
A traffic stop lead to two arrests in Bibb County.
Teenagers arrested, one charged with murder after speeding in Bibb County
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms arrives to speak during a drive-in rally for Democratic...
Former Atlanta Mayor leaving White House job

Latest News

FILE – Sam’s Club store
Sam’s Club to open $142M fulfillment center in Georgia
Police surround the Catholic Student Center.
Clark Atlanta student killed near AUC Catholic Student Center
Murder suspect turns himself in after mistaken release in Clayton County
Clark Atlanta student killed near AUC Catholic Student Center