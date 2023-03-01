Cobb County Fire mourning the loss of one of their own

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The department says Firefighter Julian Daniels passed away on Tuesday at the age of 43.

At this moment, details on his passing are limited, but Cobb County Fire says it will provide updates soon.

It is with deepest sympathy we inform you of the death of Firefighter Julian Daniels. Please keep him and his family in... Posted by Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services on Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Daniels served the citizens of Cobb County for 18 years, having joined the department in February 2005.

