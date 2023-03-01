Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Customer information may have been extracted in Dish cybersecurity breach, company says

Dish Network reported that it was discovered on Feb. 27 that “certain data” was extracted from...
Dish Network reported that it was discovered on Feb. 27 that “certain data” was extracted from their systems during a recent cybersecurity breach.(Dish)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dish Network reported customer information may have been compromised during a recent cybersecurity breach.

The company said in a statement that they became aware of the breach on Feb. 23 and contracted cybersecurity experts and outside advisers to evaluate the situation.

It was discovered on Feb. 27 that “certain data” was extracted from their systems during the breach. Dish said that personal customer information could have been included in that data. However, it has not been confirmed since the investigation is still ongoing.

The cybersecurity breach has resulted in an extended outage of Dish services, including television services, customer service sites and the company’s internal communications.

Many customers have reported difficulties accessing their accounts, paying their bills, and reaching customer support.

Dish said they are continuing to restore their customer services but reported it will take more time before they are fully restored.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old shoots self in Bartow County
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was attacked in restaurant
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
Former UGA defensive lineman responds to arrest warrant in connection to deadly crash
First Alert Weather Day: Storms
First Alert Weather Day | Severe Storms Possible Tonight & again Friday
Father killed waiting at bus stop
Family of man killed and robbed at bus stop in DeKalb County seeking answers

Latest News

A dog was saved from traffic by good Samaritans on an interstate in Nashville.
WATCH: Good Samaritans rescue dog trapped on interstate bridge
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev.
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor pleads not guilty in Nevada sex abuse case
Delta Air Lines pilots approve new contract.
Delta pilots approve new contract with 34% pay increase
Born in Wisconsin, Julie Su is the daughter of Chinese immigrants.
Biden nominates Julie Su to lead Labor Department