Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

‘Dances With Wolves’ actor pleads not guilty in Nevada sex abuse case

Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev.
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev.(AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former “Dances With Wolves” actor pleaded not guilty Wednesday to state charges that he sexually abused Indigenous women and girls for a decade in Nevada.

Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, appeared briefly in Clark County District Court following his indictment last week on 19 charges, including sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping and drug trafficking.

He has been jailed in Las Vegas on $300,000 bond since his arrest Jan. 31 near the home in North Las Vegas that he shared with five women he described as his wives.

Authorities describe Chasing Horse as the leader of a cult known as The Circle who took underage wives. They allege that at the time of his arrest he was grooming young girls to replace his older wives.

Born on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota, Chasing Horse is widely known for his role as Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s 1990 Oscar-winning film.

His arrest by Las Vegas police followed a monthslong probe that officials said was prompted by a tip from Canadian authorities investigating Chasing Horse in connection with a 2018 rape allegation in British Columbia.

Authorities in Las Vegas allege that his crimes in Nevada spanned a decade. According to court documents, they also uncovered a pattern of sexual abuse dating back to the early 2000s across multiple states, including Montana and South Dakota, as well as Canada.

Documents show at least six victims have been identified, including one who said she was 13 when sexual abuse began, and another who said she was offered to Chasing Horse as a “gift” when she was 15.

Criminal cases against Chasing Horse are mounting, and he now faces charges in four jurisdictions — in state court in Las Vegas, in U.S. District Court in Nevada, in British Columbia and on the Fort Peck Reservation in northeastern Montana.

Inside Chasing Horse’s home, court documents say detectives found firearms, psilocybin mushrooms, 41 pounds of marijuana and two cellphones containing videos and photos of underage girls being sexually assaulted. The footage led to federal child pornography charges.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old shoots self in Bartow County
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was attacked in restaurant
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
Former UGA defensive lineman responds to arrest warrant in connection to deadly crash
First Alert Weather Day: Storms
First Alert Weather Day | Severe Storms Possible Tonight & again Friday
Father killed waiting at bus stop
Family of man killed and robbed at bus stop in DeKalb County seeking answers

Latest News

FILE - A woman walks by a building destroyed by a Russian strike in Kupiansk, Ukraine, Monday,...
Ukraine official: Forces may pull out of key eastern city
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Multiple students sick after ingesting unknown substance in metro Atlanta
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, left, fumbles as he is hit by Georgia defensive lineman...
What are the charges facing Jalen Carter?
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores works with the defense as...
Judge: NFL coach can press discrimination claims in court
FILE - Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, walks into federal court in San Jose,...
Elizabeth Holmes has 2nd child as prison sentence looms