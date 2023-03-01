Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Delta pilots approve new contract with 34% pay increase

New comprehensive working agreement includes more than $7 billion in cumulative increases over four years
The incident happened on a Delta Air Lines flight from Honolulu to Seattle last Christmas Eve.
The incident happened on a Delta Air Lines flight from Honolulu to Seattle last Christmas Eve.(_)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Delta Air Lines pilots announced Wednesday morning they have approved a new contract with the Atlanta-based global airline.

In a news release, the Delta Master Executive Council (MEC) and the Air Line Pilots Association reported 78% of Delta pilots voted in favor of a new comprehensive working agreement that includes over $7 billion in cumulative increases over four years.

The pilots also voted in favor of a Letter of Agreement by 90% that provides job protections for Delta pilot jobs against international flying by Delta’s partners. Ninety-six percent of eligible pilots participated in the ballot.

“This industry-leading contract is the direct result of the Delta pilots’ unity and resolve,” said Capt. Darren Hartmann, MEC chair. “Despite a two-year delay in negotiations due to COVID, we never lost sight of our goal to obtain significant across-the-board enhancements to our Pilot Working Agreement.”

Back in October 2022, 99% of voting pilots approved to authorize a strike.

The new agreement includes a 34% increase in pay raises over the life of the contract as well as vacations and benefits for Delta’s 15,000 pilots.

“This contract recognizes the Delta pilots’ substantial contribution to our company’s success. We will now focus our efforts on ensuring all provisions are implemented and enforced,” said Hartmann.

The contract’s effective date is March 2, 2023. It becomes amendable on December 31, 2026.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was attacked in restaurant
13-year-old shoots self in Bartow County
Father killed waiting at bus stop
Family of man killed and robbed at bus stop in DeKalb County seeking answers
A traffic stop lead to two arrests in Bibb County.
Teenagers arrested, one charged with murder after speeding in Bibb County
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms arrives to speak during a drive-in rally for Democratic...
Former Atlanta Mayor leaving White House job

Latest News

Atlanta News First Podcasts
Assembly Atlanta in Doraville, Georgia
Studios at Assembly Atlanta to be completed by summer 2023
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021.
Microsoft halting development on massive westside Atlanta project
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party, Tuesday, Dec. 6,...
Georgia secures $2.5B South Korean solar manufacturing plant