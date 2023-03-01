Federal government announces funding for downtown connector

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A major project transforming the downtown connector into 14 acres of green space is getting a big boost to help work get started.

The federal government just announced $1.1 million dollars in funding for the project known as “The Stitch.”

It would cover sections of the connector with urban green space to improve walkability, allow room for housing development and promote a sense of community.

Many say this will also address a social justice issue.

The $713 million project will also include improvements to the Civic Center MARTA station and make existing streets more walkable and bikeable.

it’s set to be finished over the next 10 years.

