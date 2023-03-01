Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Feed the Children works to feed Atlanta families facing food insecurity

Little girl, sitting on the donations her mother is getting ready to take home
Little girl, sitting on the donations her mother is getting ready to take home(WGCL)
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta families have some much-needed support tonight. Several groups including Feed the Children and Americold came together to keep as many people as possible from going hungry.

”The need is getting greater and greater every day. With the economy being the way it is, with inflation being the way it is and food costs rising at a double-digit rate, housing costs, especially in a city like Atlanta skyrocketing; it is really, really, hard for families to make ends meet,” said Colleen Ridenhour with Feed the Children.

Hundreds of Atlanta families picked up boxes of food, self-care items, drinks, and even children’s books.

”We have been handing out resources for multilingual and immigrant families within the school district....we help our families with registration, interpretation, translations,” said Nataly Morales Villa with Atlanta Public Schools.

The goal of this event is meant to alleviate some of the pressure put on families who struggle with daily food insecurity.

These events are scheduled throughout the city, once a month, until June.

”I pass by this street every single day. I had no idea we had families here, in my community in need of food every single day,” said Sam Charleston with Americold, “This community and the families we are serving here today, just need a chance.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old shoots self in Bartow County
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
Former UGA defensive lineman responds to arrest warrant in connection to deadly crash
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was attacked in restaurant
First Alert Weather Day: Storms
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible early Thursday morning
Father killed waiting at bus stop
Family of man killed and robbed at bus stop in DeKalb County seeking answers

Latest News

Spade and Sparrows
Bachelorette, Dancing with the Stars Kaitlyn Bristowe talks new wine brand
98 y/0 Betty Lindberg
98-year-old Atlanta woman continues to make waves in the running world
File - gun safety
Gun safety class being offered in Cobb County
8th annual Love Run 5K underway in Decatur
8th annual Love Run 5K underway in Decatur