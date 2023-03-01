First Alert Forecast: Warm Wednesday before rain/storm threat increases

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We are wrapping up the second warmest February on record in Atlanta with a record-breaking day. The high temperature reached 80 at Hartsfield-Jackson breaking the old record of 79 set just two years ago. March starts with very warm weather on Wednesday. Look for more clouds and increasing humidity as the temperature reaches the mid to upper 70s. If it touches 80, we’ll tie the record most recently reached in 2017.

FIRST ALERT: Storm chances increase Wednesday night into Thursday

A disturbance nearing north Georgia will bring a threat of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. The greatest risk of storms Wednesday night, some of which could be strong, is in northwest Georgia. Storm chances increase around Atlanta Metro on Thursday. It’s not an all-day washout, but scattered rain and some t-storms are likely. It will be humid with highs in the 70s.

Showers and storms will slide into our area after midnight Thursday. (Atlanta News First)

Strong to severe t-storms possible on Friday

Another storm system arrives on Friday with a strong to severe thunderstorm risk. It’s early, but the preliminary timing is between late-morning in west Georgia and late-afternoon in east Georgia for the line moving across the state. That puts Atlanta Metro at risk for storms during the afternoon. Some storms may contain strong winds, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the 70s again on Friday.

Storm Prediction Center already highlighting north Georgia for severe storms Friday. (ANF)

The storm risk may diminish by Friday evening, and it will turn cooler heading into the weekend. It looks like a pretty nice first weekend of March with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

