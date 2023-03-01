First Alert Weather Day | Gusty winds, severe storms possible Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The forecast remains dry and pleasant, with unseasonably warm weather through this afternoon. The next storm system begins to impact North Georgia’s weather this evening and tonight. Multiple rounds of heavy rain and strong storms are possible across North Georgia through Friday afternoon.

Wednesday begins pleasantly, with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s in most spots through the morning commute; mildest inside the Perimeter. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds through the morning rush. Patchy fog is possible. Clouds and sun are forecast to battle-it-out through the day. Temperatures warm to near-record levels this afternoon. We’ll top out in the mid and upper 70s in many neighborhoods.

(2/2) FIRST ALERT | 🚨 With the risk of more numerous severe thunderstorms in play - damaging winds, hail & tornadoes - Friday is a *First Alert Weather Day*. Play closer attn than normal to the forecast & have a couple ways to be alerted to severe weather. @ATLNewsFirst #gawx https://t.co/GaflnrN2DS — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) March 1, 2023

The first round of storms moves in tonight...

The forecast remains dry through dinner plans. Severe weather organizes to our west through the afternoon and a line, or clusters, of storms will creep into Northwest Georgia tonight. A few storms may produce wind gusts to 60 MPH and quarter-size hail across the far northwestern portion of the state; Dalton, Rome and Chattanooga areas. Heavy rain is possible across all mountain communities, into the northern suburbs of Metro Atlanta overnight.

FIRST ALERT | Heavy rain, few strong storms possible Thursday...

Whatever is left of the northwest Georgia storms will creep through the rest of the area Thursday. Additional showers and thunderstorms may develop; especially along and north of the Interstate 20 corridor. The stronger storms will produce gusty winds and periods of very heavy rain. Roadway flooding and minor flooding of creeks, streams and rivers is possible Thursday; especially across the mountains of North Georgia.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Severe storms, windy weather expected Friday...

The storm system makes its closest pass to North Georgia Friday. A front will be shoved through the state. Ahead of it, gusty winds develop. Even outside of storms, winds will gust 35-45 MPH Friday. A line of storms will race through North Georgia during the day-time hours. A few storms may produce damaging wind gusts to 70 MPH, large hail and torrential rain. There is also a low risk of tornadoes.

Keep a closer than normal eye on the forecast over the next few days and have a couple different ways to be alerted to severe weather. The First Alert Weather App is a free and easy resource.

Have a great Wednesday,

Cutter

