Georgia native Dallas Austin had monumental impact on music, community

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia native Dallas Austin has made a monumental impact on music, entertainment, and community in Georgia and worldwide for more than 30 years.

“He’s always been driven and he’s always had a passion,” said his nephew Juan Farmer. Farmer is also a prominent entrepreneur and the owner of Sea Salt restaurant in Atlanta.

Growing up in Columbus, Georgia, Dallas has always been driven and had a passion to be successful in the music field. He exceeded his growth and his passion when he did helped write and produce the movies “Drumline” and “ATL.“ Then going from that to transitioning to doing the work with the marching bands,” said Farmer.

“Some of the stuff that Dallas has done exceeds him in a great way. What he did with the Drumline movie, actually put the battle of the bands on the map,” said Farmer. “It put more eyes on the battle of the bands and gave them more sponsorships, better uniforms, and better clothing.

“Dallas went and spoke for Georgia Film and Tax Commission to get a tax break for Georgia. That’s why we now have one of the highest leading productions as far as films in the United States,” said Farmer. “That’s why Tyler Perry was able to open up his studios. Tyler came to Dallas when he made his second Madea film. His evolution is he has a great giving spirit and heart.”

“He’s brilliant,” said Sharliss Asbury, a close friend. “When I met him, he was 19 years old and he was always ahead of everyone else. He’s still ahead of his time. Music has changed, but he’s still a brilliant producer. We grew up in the business together. He has a foundation that puts music in the schools in Georgia and has been instrumental in getting music education for young aspiring musicians.”

Earlier this month, Austin won a Grammy award for “Best Roots Gospel Album” with the Tennessee State University (TSU) marching band.

Dallas also helped put music classes back into schools not just band instruments, according to Farmer. “He has his foundation where he puts music studios inside of high schools and does other things in music for students. Nobody hears about it and he lets his work speak for itself.”

“He came up producing a lot of records for L.A. Reid and LaFace Records,” said Farmer.

Austin has produced dozens of timeless hip-hop and r&b classics from iconic artists such as Atlanta’s own TLC and Monica, Brandy, Michael Jackson, Kanye West, PINK, Madonna, and more.

He has won multiple Grammy awards and accolades for both his musical evolution, production, and film production.

In December 2022, Austin held his Dallas Austin Distribution event at Farmer’s Sea Salt restaurant ahead of the holidays.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.