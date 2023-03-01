Lyke House Catholic Center to hold vigil for slain CAU student

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Clark Atlanta students and faculty are reeling from the loss of 20-year-old sophomore Jatonne Sterling.

“I woke up to know it was a fellow student, and somebody I actually knew,” said Jay, a Clark Atlanta Student.

The student said she knew sterling and never saw this coming.

“He was on the baseball team, he was very humble, down to earth,” she said.

Atlanta police said the student-athlete was shot and killed at the Lyke House parking lot at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday. They also believe he knew the shooter.

“He came to another state to go to school and his life just ended. His future, his dreams, his aspirations… cut short,” said Father Urey Patrick Mark, director and chaplain at Lyke House Catholic Center.

Father Mark was appalled to hear the shooting happened right in his parking lot, at a place that represents love and not hatred.

“Where students can come to pray, study, form community and just enjoy an aspect of the fullness of life in their collegiate journey,” he said, describing the Lyke House’s mission.

This shooting comes less than six months after a shooting at CAU’s homecoming celebration. This student who wanted to remain anonymous told us he was there that day.

“I watched somebody get shot in the back right in front of me. I will say security needs to do a better job around here. I don’t feel safe walking around sometimes,” he said.

Father Mark said news of sterling’s death brought tears to his eyes, and he is hopeful that someone will be held accountable.

“For something like this to happen, it’s a loss for all of us. We just want to pray to support this family, and to support our young people, to assure them they are safe, we will do everything to protect them even with our lives,” said Mark.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.