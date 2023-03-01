Man accused of killing pregnant woman in DeKalb County due in court

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing a pregnant woman and leaving her newborn baby on a ventilator is due in court Wednesday.

Diamonte Haithcoats was arrested on Monday after being accused of shooting Shaniyah Rodriguez at the Brannon Hill condominiums in Clarkston on Feb. 2.

Rodriguez was eight months pregnant when she was killed.

Haithcoats has been charged with malice murder and is being held without bond.

