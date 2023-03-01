Man accused of killing pregnant woman in DeKalb County due in court
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing a pregnant woman and leaving her newborn baby on a ventilator is due in court Wednesday.
Diamonte Haithcoats was arrested on Monday after being accused of shooting Shaniyah Rodriguez at the Brannon Hill condominiums in Clarkston on Feb. 2.
Rodriguez was eight months pregnant when she was killed.
Haithcoats has been charged with malice murder and is being held without bond.
RELATED STORIES:
- Mother speaks out after pregnant daughter was murdered in DeKalb County
- Newborn still on ventilator weeks after mother killed in DeKalb County
- Man arrested in connection with death of pregnant woman in DeKalb County
- Pregnant woman dies after being shot in DeKalb County, baby remains critical
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.