Missing 16-year-old found shot to death at home in Gwinnett, police say

Police confirmed to Atlanta News First that officers located the teen on Paden Mill Trail around 1 p.m.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 16-year-old was found dead at a home in Lawrenceville.

The teen was first reported missing early Wednesday morning.

The teen was first reported missing early Wednesday morning.

No other details have been released about this incident.

Atlanta News First will update this story as it develops.

