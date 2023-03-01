Missing 16-year-old found shot to death at home in Gwinnett, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 16-year-old was found dead at a home in Lawrenceville.

Police confirmed to Atlanta News First that officers located the teen on Paden Mill Trail around 1 p.m.

The teen was first reported missing early Wednesday morning.

No other details have been released about this incident.

