Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Multiple students sick after ingesting unknown substance in metro Atlanta

Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy
Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy(Atlanta News First)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nine students at an Atlanta Public School were sickened after ingesting an unknown substance, according to school officials.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy, multiple students started complaining about stomach pains, dizziness, and nausea.

After the school officials investigated the problem it was discovered that nine third-grade students ingested an unknown foreign liquid substance.

The ambulance was called and two of the nine students were taken to the hospital while the other seven were sent home to their parents.

School officials and police are going to continue to investigate this incident.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old shoots self in Bartow County
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
Former UGA defensive lineman responds to arrest warrant in connection to deadly crash
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was attacked in restaurant
First Alert Weather Day: Storms
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible early Thursday morning
Father killed waiting at bus stop
Family of man killed and robbed at bus stop in DeKalb County seeking answers

Latest News

Eli Lilly precisó que rebajará el precio de su insulina más recetada, Humalog, y de otra...
Georgians react to significant drop in insulin prices
Gwinnett County Police on the scene of a shooting
Gwinnett police investigating murder in Lawrenceville
Spade and Sparrows
Bachelorette, Dancing with the Stars Kaitlyn Bristowe talks new wine brand
FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the national...
What are the charges facing Jalen Carter?
Daniel Wright
Clarkston police arrest man accused of shooting and killing his mother