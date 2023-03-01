Multiple students sick after ingesting unknown substance in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nine students at an Atlanta Public School were sickened after ingesting an unknown substance, according to school officials.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy, multiple students started complaining about stomach pains, dizziness, and nausea.

After the school officials investigated the problem it was discovered that nine third-grade students ingested an unknown foreign liquid substance.

The ambulance was called and two of the nine students were taken to the hospital while the other seven were sent home to their parents.

School officials and police are going to continue to investigate this incident.

The school administrative team followed all policies and procedures in regard to situations of this nature. They will continue to investigate this issue along with our Atlanta Public Schools Police.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.