Murder suspects in April 2022 shooting arrested

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three suspects in an April 2022 murder in Clayton County have been arrested.

Kenneth Hill, Myron Jones, and Gayla Michel have been arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. They are accused of killing Harold Irving Apr. 14, 2022 in a drive-by shooting.

The killing happened near South Main and Betty Tallmadge Avenue. A Kia Soul pulled up to Irving’s car and fired at him, hitting him in his back. Irving was taken to Southern Regional Hospital and later pronounced dead.

A lengthy investigation resulted in the warrants. The trio were captured only three days after the warrants were issued.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.