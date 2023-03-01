Officials working to reduce time teens use TikTok

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials are working to create teen user limits on TikTok.

Officials say the goal would be to reduce the amount of time that teens engage in social media.

Once the 60-minute time limit hits, teens will be prompted to type in a passcode to extend their time using the popular social media platform. Those teens who exceed the time limit will be asked to use a daily screen limit.

Officials are also working to have TikTok banned for everyone.

