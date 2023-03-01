Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Paulding County deputy fired after body-slamming man into the ground

CONTENT WARNING: Contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, viewer discretion...
CONTENT WARNING: Contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, viewer discretion advised.(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County Sheriff’s deputy, who drew national attention after being captured on video slamming a man into the ground has been fired, officials said.

Dashcam video of the incident from March 2022 shows former deputy Michael McMaster encountering a man, later identified as Tyler Canaris, who he described as “matching the description of a suspect breaking into cars.”

Authorities said the deputy approached Canaris and tried to handcuff him after he allegedly refused to comply with commands.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office says McMaster was put on desk duty on Feb. 17, when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate.

Attorneys for Canaris held a news conference on Feb. 20th saying the 30-year-old suffered serious injuries to his right clavicle, a skull fracture, ruptured ear drum, and concussion, adding that he was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.

“Tyler had to be admitted to the hospital for injuries. He had to have surgery and see numerous specialists,” his legal went on to say. The incident left him with $75,000 worth of medical bills,” said criminal attorney Torris Butterfield.

Officials said Canaris was charged with obstruction in December, nine months after the incident.

Atlanta News First will continue to follow this story as it develops.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Paulding Co. Sheriff’s Office under scrutiny after video sparks public outcry

Attorneys say Paulding County Deputy should be fired, charged after body slam

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old shoots self in Bartow County
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was attacked in restaurant
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
Former UGA defensive lineman responds to arrest warrant in connection to deadly crash
First Alert Weather Day: Storms
First Alert Weather Day | Severe Storms Possible Tonight & again Friday
Father killed waiting at bus stop
Family of man killed and robbed at bus stop in DeKalb County seeking answers

Latest News

Buckhead cityhood supporters vow to keep fighting
Buckhead cityhood could have ‘unforeseen outcomes,’ Kemp’s office says
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Delta Air Lines pilots approve new contract.
Delta pilots approve new contract with 34% pay increase
Search for Clark Atlanta student's killer
Lyke House Catholic Center to hold vigil for slain CAU student