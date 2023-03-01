Proposal being discussed about developments at Gwinnett Place Mall

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials are expected to meet Tuesday evening to discuss the future of the Gwinnett Place Mall and potential developments that could be coming to the site.

The future of past hotspot Gwinnett Place Mall has been up in the air for years, but Tuesday Gwinnett County commissioners are expected to meet to go over plans for the site.

In June, plans were made based on community feedback and conversations with county leaders. Leaders hope the mall site will have several functions.

The plan includes a cultural activity center, where people can enjoy food and art from all of the different racial and ethnic groups in the area.

Officials also mentioned in June the possibility of building affordable housing on the redeveloped mall site.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.