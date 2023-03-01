Black History Month
Spring pollen season underway across North Georgia

By Cutter Martin
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pollen season is underway across North Georgia! There is a group of trees that irritate Georgians more than any other.

It’s not the famous magnolia. Pine trees may be famous for pollen production, but they probably won’t have you feeling your worst

It’s the hardwood trees that cause allergy sufferers the biggest problems, including some of our famous oaks

Dr. Stanley Fineman, of Atlanta Allergy & Asthma, says “we’re seeing a lot of problems with patients that have a pollen allergy to a lot of the hardwoods that are pollinating now like the oak tree and the hickory tree.”

Many snifflers and sneezers have resorted to prescriptions and over-the-counter medications to relieve symptoms. Make sure you’re starting your regiment on time.

“Some of the over-the-counter remedies are very effective. I’m recommending that my patients with spring pollen allergies start their nasal steroid really at the beginning of February.”, says Dr. Fineman.

If you’re hoping that rain will clear the air and your system, that may be false hope.

Dr. Fineman added that “rain will wash pollen out, I mean it does do that, but trees will pollinate again. In fact, sometimes when somebody is exposed to the pollen and then it rains for a few days and then they’re re-exposed… they could get an even stronger type reaction.”

There is good news. Pollen levels rise… and they will eventually fall - with significant improvement usually occurring as we get into early summer.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

