Twitter adds ‘zero tolerance’ policy for violent speeches
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Twitter officials have updated their policy regarding violent speeches.
Twitter officials say there is a zero-tolerance policy that now includes new prohibitions on using coded language to incite violence.
There is also a ban on Twitter users saying or wishing harm on others or making direct threats against buildings.
