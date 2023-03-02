Black History Month
Fire breaks out at apartment complex in northeast Atlanta

Fire broke out Thursday morning at The Legacy at Druid Hills apartments.
Fire broke out Thursday morning at The Legacy at Druid Hills apartments.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are on the scene of a large fire at an apartment complex in northeast Atlanta.

DeKalb Fire says Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m., crews responded to a fire at The Legacy at Druid Hills apartments off Briarcliff Road. The fire is contained to one building in the complex.

Officials say all occupants made it out safely and no injuries have been reported.

The fire is still active at this time. Please avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

