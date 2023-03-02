Black History Month
Atlanta Women’s Chorus celebrating 10 years with special performance

Atlanta Women's Chorus rehearsing at St. Luke's Episcopal Church.(Joe Johnson)
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This Women’s History Month a group of Atlanta women is celebrating a big, musical milestone.

The Atlanta Women’s Chorus is honoring its 10-year anniversary by putting on a special show this month called “Finding Light and Resilience.”

The song selections for the show focus on a wide range of issues, from conquering personal challenges to embracing diversity, overcoming adversity, and empowering women.

The talented and diverse 70-member choir is led by Melissa Arasi. The group is dedicated to promoting equality for all people through music.

Choir member Markesha Dunham says she hopes the audience walks away feeling seen and feeling hopeful after listening to the songs in their upcoming performance.

“They all have messages that are really widely relatable and it’s great to be able to put those out there and pretty much know that even if it’s just one person in the audience that’s like, yes that really resonates with me, then we will have done our job,” Dunham said.

The show is on March 18th at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in midtown (435 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308).

You can catch the performance at 2 pm or 7 pm. For tickets, click HERE. You can also enter promo code “ANF” at checkout for a discount.

