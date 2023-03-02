Carolina Panthers former owner Jerry Richardson dead at 86

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Carolina Panthers former owner Jerry Richardson died Wednesday night at the age of 86.

In a social media post, the Carolina Panthers announced his passing.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of former owner Jerry Richardson. pic.twitter.com/9Cjn0PSYW2 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 2, 2023

David and Nicole Tepper the current co-owners of the Carolina Panthers, posted their condolences.

“Jerry Richardson’s contributions to professional football in the Carolinas are historic. With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own. He was incredibly gracious to me when I purchased the team, and for that I am thankful. Nicole and I extend our deepest condolences to Rosalind, the entire Richardson family, and their loved ones. We wish them much peace and comfort.”

A message from the Teppers. pic.twitter.com/zkMzXTCtJF — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 2, 2023

Jerry Richardson was the owner of the Panthers until 2018 before selling it to the Teppers.

He played college football at Wofford College in Spartanburg and was a professional football player for the Baltimore Colts for two seasons.

Under Richardsons’ leadership, he brought well-known players like Cam Newton, Steve Smith and Thomas Davis.

The Panthers made it to the playoffs eight times under Jerry Richardson and won six division titles.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.