Carolina Panthers former owner Jerry Richardson dead at 86

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2013, file photo, Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson speaks during a news conference for the NFL football team in Charlotte, N.C. People familiar with the situation say hedge fund manager David Tepper has agreed to buy the Panthers from Richardson for a record $2.2 billion. The people spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the sale. The purchase is subject to a vote at the NFL owners meeting next week in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Carolina Panthers former owner Jerry Richardson died Wednesday night at the age of 86.

In a social media post, the Carolina Panthers announced his passing.

David and Nicole Tepper the current co-owners of the Carolina Panthers, posted their condolences.

“Jerry Richardson’s contributions to professional football in the Carolinas are historic. With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own. He was incredibly gracious to me when I purchased the team, and for that I am thankful. Nicole and I extend our deepest condolences to Rosalind, the entire Richardson family, and their loved ones. We wish them much peace and comfort.”

Jerry Richardson was the owner of the Panthers until 2018 before selling it to the Teppers.

He played college football at Wofford College in Spartanburg and was a professional football player for the Baltimore Colts for two seasons.

Under Richardsons’ leadership, he brought well-known players like Cam Newton, Steve Smith and Thomas Davis.

The Panthers made it to the playoffs eight times under Jerry Richardson and won six division titles.

