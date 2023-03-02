Carroll County community gathers for fentanyl awareness summit

CARROLLTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People from throughout Carroll County came together Thursday for the inaugural Carroll County Fentanyl Awareness Summit.

People were able to get resources, make connections, and hear personal stories about how the deadly synthetic opioid is claiming lives.

“The deaths are on the rise in Carroll County and across the nation,” said Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards.

“We got together to come up with something where we can make the community aware and really just start the conversation, start talking about what’s going on around us here, not to point fingers and blame anybody, but come up with solutions,” said Richards.

Richards said officers are saving lives by using the overdose reversal drug Narcan, but they need to do more to address the issue of deadly overdoses happening in the first place.

“I think it’s amazing,” said Maxann Blair, a former methamphetamine addict in recovery who is now dedicated to helping others going through the struggle. She said events like the summit are a great start. “I wish it was there earlier in my addiction and how it could have changed my life years ago but I’m glad it’s here now and it’s changed my life now and that’s all that matters.”

Kaci Jordan is now six months clean after using meth and fentanyl, including during her pregnancy.

“If it wasn’t for the support that we have in Carrollton, I don’t think I would have made it this far because doing it alone is so, so hard,” said Jordan.

