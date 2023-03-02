Clayton County man reported missing hasn’t been seen in over a month

RIVERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a missing 30-year-old man in Clayton County.

Officials say Tuesday at 5:40 p.m., it was reported to the Clayton County Police Department that James Causey has been missing for over a month.

Causey was last seen at a mental health group home located in the 5900 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale. He has been diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses.

Causey is described as a 30-year-old Black male with black hair, brown eyes, 5′05″ in height, and weighs 190 lbs. His last clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of James Causey is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.