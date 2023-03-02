Cobb Co. battles significant increase in domestic violence cases

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, domestic violence cases are up 25 percent since the pandemic hit.

“Once somebody puts their hand on your neck, they’re prone to kill you which means they’re capable of doing it,” said Flynn Broady, Cobb County District Attorney.

Combating domestic violence is a cause that’s deeply personal to Broady. He grew up in an abusive household.

“Knowing that my mother didn’t have an opportunity to go places to get help because we were a military family. Wherever we would go, that was it,” he said.

Since the pandemic hit, Broady says the county has seen a dramatic increase in domestic violence cases.

Currently, the county’s 911 center gets 49 domestic violence calls a day. Cobb County also has extended the highest number of long-term temporary protective orders in the state.

Broady believes the county’s new ‘Cobb Family Advocacy Center’ will turn those numbers around. It’s a one stop shop for domestic violence victims to get all the resources they need in one place, whether that’s help for housing, childcare, getting a job, and more.

“This allows us the opportunity to help them get away from their abusers, even if they don’t want to report the crime,” Broady said.

But if the numbers are going to change, offenders need help too. That’s where Cobb County’s ‘Atlanta Treatment Center’ comes in to play.

“A lot of our clients come in thinking violence is more of the physical part, like I never did this, I never did that,” said Ufuoma Oyibo, CEO of “Atlanta Treatment Center.”

Oyibo works with offenders to reform their lives, 90 percent of them were ordered by the court to come to the for profit. On average, she says they see 30 clients a week.

Oyibo agrees the problem in Cobb County is only growing and the more resources, the better.

“We have to make a change,” she said.

The ‘Cobb Family Advocacy Center’ will cost about $400,000 to renovate and will be open by late April, early May.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.