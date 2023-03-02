Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Deadly crash under investigation in South Fulton

Fatal crash in southwest Atlanta
Fatal crash in southwest Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a deadly crash Thursday morning in the City of South Fulton.

It happened on the 1000 block of Fairburn Road, just north of Cascade Road.

City of South Fulton Police are investigating.

Atlanta News First is at the scene working to get more information from officials. Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
911 calls appear to place former UGA defensive lineman at scene of deadly crash
First Alert Weather Day: Storms
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch for part of north Georgia until 6 AM
13-year-old shoots self in Bartow County
CONTENT WARNING: Contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, viewer discretion...
Paulding County deputy fired after body-slamming man into the ground
Father killed waiting at bus stop
Family of man killed and robbed at bus stop in DeKalb County seeking answers

Latest News

FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the national...
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter booked, released from jail
Aaron Rogoff
Mattie’s Call issued for 26-year-old Clayton County man
Hank is the non-profit's first employee with special needs. Hank is standing alongside Frankie...
Nonprofit provides hope and healing on four legs, to Georgians
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released