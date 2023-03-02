Deadly crash under investigation in South Fulton

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a deadly crash Thursday morning in the City of South Fulton.

It happened on the 1000 block of Fairburn Road, just north of Cascade Road.

City of South Fulton Police are investigating.

Atlanta News First is at the scene working to get more information from officials. Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.