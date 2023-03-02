Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

DeKalb County approves public safety pay raises

The salary increases will become effective on April 1, 2023, and include everyone up to and including the rank of captain.
The salary increases will become effective on April 1, 2023, and include everyone up to and including the rank of captain.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s graduation day for a group of DeKalb County fire recruits. Each one of them set to receive a new and improved starting salary of over $50,000.

Joshua Nowland is President of the DeKalb County Professional Firefighters’ Union. He said they are pleased to receive the boost but worry it won’t solve every problem. The attrition rate in the county has doubled since 2020 with approximately 60-firefighters leaving the force last year.

“As consistent as the raises have been, these raises aren’t guaranteed when the next CEO comes into office. It has to be voted on and the same old, same continues to happen as good as it has been. It’s just not guaranteed,” Nowland said.

County commissioners approved about a 9% increase for police officers with a starting salary of $55,000. And approximately a 10% raise for firefighters with a starting salary of $51,000.

The DeKalb Fraternal Order of Police is thankful for the support but said it has taken too long to get to this point creating morale issues.

They went on to say, “…we hope this gesture is not too late as DeKalb Police Department has a negative reputation within the law enforcement community with only receiving raises when it gets in a crisis instead of being proactive.”

“The Union feels a step-in grade pay program scaled could address those issues in perpetuity and be fiscally responsible and be equitable all at the same time,” Nowland said.

The salary increases will become effective on April 1, 2023, and include everyone up to and including the rank of captain.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
911 calls appear to place former UGA defensive lineman at scene of deadly crash
13-year-old shoots self in Bartow County
First Alert Weather Day: Storms
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch for part of north Georgia until 6 AM
CONTENT WARNING: Contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, viewer discretion...
Paulding County deputy fired after body-slamming man into the ground
Dennis Enrique Calzadilla-Hernandez
POLICE: Arrest made after 16-year-old boy shot and killed in Gwinnett County

Latest News

Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
The Jefferson County District Attorney is working to combat domestic violence.
Cobb Co. battles significant increase in domestic violence cases
Four arrests since January, UGA’s football success marred by off-the-field issues
UGA’s football success marred by off-the-field issues
Restaurant Report Card: 57th Fighter Group fails with 47; Salty Mule earns 100
People attended the summit to learn about the effects fentanyl is having on the community and...
Carroll County community gathers for fentanyl awareness summit