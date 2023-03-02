DeKalb County approves public safety pay raises

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s graduation day for a group of DeKalb County fire recruits. Each one of them set to receive a new and improved starting salary of over $50,000.

Joshua Nowland is President of the DeKalb County Professional Firefighters’ Union. He said they are pleased to receive the boost but worry it won’t solve every problem. The attrition rate in the county has doubled since 2020 with approximately 60-firefighters leaving the force last year.

“As consistent as the raises have been, these raises aren’t guaranteed when the next CEO comes into office. It has to be voted on and the same old, same continues to happen as good as it has been. It’s just not guaranteed,” Nowland said.

County commissioners approved about a 9% increase for police officers with a starting salary of $55,000. And approximately a 10% raise for firefighters with a starting salary of $51,000.

The DeKalb Fraternal Order of Police is thankful for the support but said it has taken too long to get to this point creating morale issues.

They went on to say, “…we hope this gesture is not too late as DeKalb Police Department has a negative reputation within the law enforcement community with only receiving raises when it gets in a crisis instead of being proactive.”

“The Union feels a step-in grade pay program scaled could address those issues in perpetuity and be fiscally responsible and be equitable all at the same time,” Nowland said.

The salary increases will become effective on April 1, 2023, and include everyone up to and including the rank of captain.

