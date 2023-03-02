Black History Month
Demolition of DeKalb blighted properties rescheduled due to inclement weather

Demolition in DeKalb County
Demolition in DeKalb County(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The demolition of three blighted residential properties in Dekalb County has been rescheduled due to severe weather, according to the County’s Department of Communication.

RELATED: DeKalb County removes debris from the blighted area.

The property on Whitehall Forest Court will be demolished on March 6 at 10 a.m. and the building on Almand Road will be demolished on March 10 at 10 a.m.

The third demolition on 4083 Old River Road in Ellenwood, which was originally scheduled for March 6, will be rescheduled for a later date, said in a statement.

In Georgia law, a blighted area is “conducive to ill health, the transmission of disease, infant mortality, juvenile delinquency, and crime and are detrimental to the public health, safety, morals, or welfare” or “substantially impair or arrest the sound growth of the community, retard the provision of housing accommodations, or constitute an economic or social liability and are a menace to the public health, safety, morals, or welfare in their present condition and use.”

