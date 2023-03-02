Black History Month
FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain today; Severe storms possible Friday

First Alert Weather Day: Storms
First Alert Weather Day: Storms
By Rodney Harris
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Scattered rain will continue for your morning commute and throughout the day. We’ll see additional storms Friday with the potential of severe storms.

FIRST ALERT for rain today

Scattered rain will stay with us for the morning and afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but you’ll need the umbrella throughout the day. Due to the rain, highs will be cooler today in the 60s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY on Friday

We’re still expecting a thin line of storms to move into metro Atlanta Friday afternoon. This line will be capable of producing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Even without storms, we’re expecting Friday to be windy! A wind advisory in effect for all of metro Atlanta on Friday.

