Food crawl for dogs coming to Atlanta BeltLine for the first time

Your pup will love you even more after this unique experience
Barks & Bites: Doggie Food Crawl on the Atlanta BeltLine
Barks & Bites: Doggie Food Crawl on the Atlanta BeltLine
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlantans are no strangers to bar and restaurant crawls, but this event has an unexpected twist... it’s meant for dogs!

Barks & Bites: Doggie Food Crawl on the BeltLine will serve up delicious dishes from three local restaurants located along the BeltLine. Brewdog, Envegan, and Butter & Cream will each prepare a dish sure to have your pup salivating, including a specially made “Dog Brew” by Elsewhere Brewing.

Worry not “hooman” companions, there will also be small bites at each stop, as well as one craft beer.

Barks and Bites: Doggie Food Crawl on the Atlanta BeltLine
Barks and Bites: Doggie Food Crawl on the Atlanta BeltLine

As part of the event, guests will get a special preview of the new Woofgang Bakery & Grooming set to open on the BeltLine. Prizes and giveaways are up for grabs from The Whole Dog Market, Bark ATL, Piedmont Bark, Chico’s Mafia Tough Dog Apparel, The Clean Dog, Woofgang Bakery & Grooming, Elsewhere Brewing, and more.

Pet parents and their furry friends can also sit at the patios of some of Atlanta’s most dog-friendly restaurants in the up-and-coming section of the BeltLine between Krog Street and Memorial Drive.

The event will be held Sunday, March 19 from 11 am – 2 pm.

For more information on this event and to purchase tickets visit Bitelines ATL.

If you would like to submit suggestions for future events happening around Atlanta, send an email to catherine.catoura@wanf.com.

