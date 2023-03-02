Free Alzheimer’s conference in Atlanta offers resources for patients

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free Alzheimer’s & Caregiving Educational Conference for Georgia residents on Mar. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of its 2023 national Educating America Tour.

The event will take place at Emory University, Miller-Ward Alumni House (815 Houston Mill Road NE, Atlanta).

The free conference is open to everyone and will allow participants to learn from experts in the field of Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, and caregiving.

To register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour.

