Fuel costs could drive up Georgia Power bills by another 17%

FILE - Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Bowen releases steam as it generates electricity from burning coal on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Euharlee, Ga. The electric utility and regulatory staff agreed to a deal on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 to raise rates by $1.8 billion over three years starting in January. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. bills could go up another 17% in June to cover the higher costs of natural gas and coal.

The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. told regulators Tuesday that it needs to collect billions more to pay for the fuel it burns to generate electricity for its 2.7 million customers.

The company says ratepayers will likely owe the company $2.6 billion by June for fuel it has already bought because natural gas and coal prices have risen so much. That means a typical Georgia Power Co. residential customer could pay as much as $23 a month more.

The company says falling natural gas costs could bring that amount down.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

