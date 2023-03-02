Black History Month
Georgia Aquarium, Ryan Seacrest Foundation team up to bring aquatic animals to sick children

As a part of this partnership, the Aquarium provides fun, engaging videos for pediatric patients via Seacrest Studios in hospitals across the country
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Aquarium and the Ryan Seacrest Foundation are teaming up to bring aquatic animals to patients in Seacrest Studios at children’s hospitals around the country.

According to a spokesperson, fun and engaging video will be available to patients at children’s hospitals with Seacrest Studios.

To kick off this partnership, animal teams from Georgia Aquarium recently visited Children’s Egleston Hospital.

“The Ryan Seacrest Foundation is thrilled to team up with the Georgia Aquarium to virtually take patients under the sea to meet and learn all about aquatic animals,” said Meredith Seacrest Leach, executive director & coo of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. “We are grateful to share this unique and engaging marine life education not only with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, but also with our entire Seacrest Studios network.”

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation has built broadcast media centers, Seacrest Studios, in pediatric hospitals nationwide.

Georgia Aquarium is joining Ryan Seacrest Foundation’s efforts to transport patients out of the hospital and into engaging adventures during their treatment.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

