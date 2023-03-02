Black History Month
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter booked, released from jail

FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. Carter, projected as one of the top players in next month's NFL draft, has been charged with reckless driving and racing in conjunction with the crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has issued an arrest warrant, obtained Wednesday, March 1, by The Associated Press, which alleges Carter was racing his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against the 2021 Ford Expedition driven by the recruiting staffer, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, which led to the Jan. 15 wreck.((AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez))
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:10 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter has been booked and released from the Athens-Clarke County Jail on charges of reckless driving and racing.

Jail records indicate Carter was booked at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday night and released at 11:49 p.m.

Carter was charged in connection with the Jan. 15 crash that killed Georgia football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy. Another player and another staffer were injured in the crash.

An investigation by Athens-Clarke County police found that LeCroy and Carter were racing down Barnett Shoals Road when the former crashed her 2021 Ford Expedition. LeCroy was driving a university-owned vehicle at the time of the crash. Reports indicate that LeCroy had a .197 blood alcohol concentration (BAC) and was driving in excess of 100 mph.

Carter was driving a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk. Recently released 911 calls place Carter near the scene of the crash.

The highly-touted NFL prospect released a statement on social media before turning himself in to police.

Jalen Carter responds on Twitter
Jalen Carter responds on Twitter(Atlanta News First)

Reckless driving and racing are both misdemeanor charges.

Carter was a defensive lineman and two-time national champion with the Bulldogs. He is widely expected to be the top overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

