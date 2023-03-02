Gwinnett police to host community meeting following several youth murders

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Police Department has scheduled a community meeting to address concerns following several tragic incidents involving youth.

Within the last month, at least three teens, who were once reported missing, have been found dead. The latest discovery was Wednesday afternoon. Police found 16-year-old Jose Martinez shot to death behind a home on Paden Mill Trail.

20-year-old Dennis Calzadilla-Hernandez was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection to Martinez’s death. According to an arrest warrant, Calzadilla-Hernandez shot Martinez in the head the night before his body was discovered.

Gwinnett County police teen homicides aren’t the only problem. They said there have also been several overdoses among teens. Many of the incidents have directly impacted the Hispanic community in the county.

“False information has been spreading on social media and by word of mouth about these incidents,” the agency wrote in a press release. “This meeting will be an opportunity for our residents to ask questions and get answers directly from the Gwinnett Police Department.”

Chief J.D. McClure and members of the command staff will attend the meeting. Spanish-speaking officers and interpreters will also be in attendance.

“While we will not be able to discuss the specifics of active cases, we are encouraging any of our residents who may have questions about our procedures or anyone who may have concerns about what’s going on in their neighborhood to please plan to attend this meeting. The Gwinnett Police Department’s mission is to provide professional law enforcement services to all our residents in a fair, compassionate, and non-biased manner.”

The meeting will be held on Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Universal Church, located at 6081 Singleton Rd. Norcross, Ga. 30093.

