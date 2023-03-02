Home of deadly fire in South Fulton to be demolished

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of South Fulton is tearing down a home where a fire killed four people back in October.

On the morning of Oct. 19, a large house fire broke out at 7250 Oswego Drive. Four people died as a result of the fire, including a 7-year-old and her grandmother, and five others were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Investigators later determined that the fire was set intentionally. No charges have been filed as the investigation continues, and a reward of 10,000 is still being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Police say the home presents a safety hazard and demolition is scheduled for Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

