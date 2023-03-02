Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Home of deadly fire in South Fulton to be demolished

City of South Fulton Fire officials say an October fire that killed four people, including a...
City of South Fulton Fire officials say an October fire that killed four people, including a 7-year-old and her grandmother, appears to have been intentionally set.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of South Fulton is tearing down a home where a fire killed four people back in October.

On the morning of Oct. 19, a large house fire broke out at 7250 Oswego Drive. Four people died as a result of the fire, including a 7-year-old and her grandmother, and five others were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Investigators later determined that the fire was set intentionally. No charges have been filed as the investigation continues, and a reward of 10,000 is still being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Police say the home presents a safety hazard and demolition is scheduled for Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
911 calls appear to place former UGA defensive lineman at scene of deadly crash
First Alert Weather Day: Storms
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch for part of north Georgia until 6 AM
13-year-old shoots self in Bartow County
CONTENT WARNING: Contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, viewer discretion...
Paulding County deputy fired after body-slamming man into the ground
Father killed waiting at bus stop
Family of man killed and robbed at bus stop in DeKalb County seeking answers

Latest News

Fire broke out Thursday morning at The Legacy at Druid Hills apartments.
Fire breaks out at apartment complex in northeast Atlanta
James Causey
Clayton County man reported missing hasn’t been seen in over a month
Fatal crash in southwest Atlanta
2 killed in single-vehicle crash in South Fulton
FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain today; Severe storms possible Friday
FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain today; Severe storms possible Friday