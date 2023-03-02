Black History Month
Investigation underway after woman found dead in DeKalb County

A woman was found dead Thursday morning in DeKalb County.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Police Department says officers responded to an area near the 3200 block of Henderson Mill Road Thursday morning in reference to a woman found deceased.

No other details have been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Atlanta News First will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as we learn more.

