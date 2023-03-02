Loved ones are searching for 2 missing Fulton County fathers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Hapeville Police Department is asking for help locating two fathers who went missing in East Point.

Jason Salter, 39 was reported missing by his brother Casey Salter after not speaking with him since around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 25.

He said he was worried when Jason stopped answering calls and didn’t return home to his 15-year-old that night.

Jason was last seen wearing a black Atlanta Hawks hoodie and red pants, driving a 2017 gray Nissan Altima going to meet up with his friend Kenny Guerra in East Point, said Casey.

Kenny Guerra was also reported missing by his family and no one has heard from either man.

Police say they ran the tag of the Nissan and flock cameras captured the car around 6:48 p.m. on Camplleton Road.

Police are investigating this and family and friends are asking for any information to help find them.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.