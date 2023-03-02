Mattie’s Call issued for 26-year-old Clayton County man

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 26-year-old man.

Aaron Rogoff was last seen around noon Feb. 28 at 22 Fairview Dr. in Jonesboro.

Rogoff is described as a white man with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is 6-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 184 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, khaki pants and sneakers. Rogoff has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, reactive attachment disorder, impulsive control disorder, brain injuries and seizures.

Anyone who has contact with Aaron Rogoff is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.