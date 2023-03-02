Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Mattie’s Call issued for 26-year-old Clayton County man

Aaron Rogoff
Aaron Rogoff(Clayton County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 26-year-old man.

Aaron Rogoff was last seen around noon Feb. 28 at 22 Fairview Dr. in Jonesboro.

Rogoff is described as a white man with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is 6-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 184 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, khaki pants and sneakers. Rogoff has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, reactive attachment disorder, impulsive control disorder, brain injuries and seizures.

Anyone who has contact with Aaron Rogoff is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
911 calls appear to place former UGA defensive lineman at scene of deadly crash
13-year-old shoots self in Bartow County
First Alert Weather Day: Storms
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms are just hours away from Georgia
CONTENT WARNING: Contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, viewer discretion...
Paulding County deputy fired after body-slamming man into the ground
Father killed waiting at bus stop
Family of man killed and robbed at bus stop in DeKalb County seeking answers

Latest News

Hank is the non-profit's first employee with special needs. Hank is standing alongside Frankie...
Nonprofit provides hope and healing on four legs, to Georgians
Nathan Millard
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released
Atlanta Women’s Chorus celebrating 10 years with special performance
Family identifies 16-year-old boy shot and killed in Gwinnett County