Mattie’s Call issued for 63-year-old Clayton County man

Anthony Smith
Anthony Smith(Clayton County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 63-year-old man.

Anthony Smith was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at 706 Willow Bens Dr. in Jonesboro.

Smith is described as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 99 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and blue and white sneakers. Smith has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and schizophenia and can “barely walk.”

Anyone who has contact with Anthony Smith is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or dial 911.

