‘Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil’ being adapted into Broadway musical, according to report

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” is being adapted into a Broadway musical, according to a report from Deadline.

The book was published in 1994 and was written by John Berendt. The book’s plot is based on real-life events that happened in the 1980s when a Savannah antiques dealer was accused of murder.

The book was adapted into a movie in the 90s that was directed and produced by Clint Eastwood.

