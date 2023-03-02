Black History Month
‘Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil’ being adapted into Broadway musical, according to report

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” is being adapted into a Broadway musical, according to a report from Deadline.

The book was published in 1994 and was written by John Berendt. The book’s plot is based on real-life events that happened in the 1980s when a Savannah antiques dealer was accused of murder.

The book was adapted into a movie in the 90s that was directed and produced by Clint Eastwood.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

